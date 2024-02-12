ETR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.98, changing hands as high as $99.36 per share. Entergy Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETR's low point in its 52 week range is $87.10 per share, with $111.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.74. The ETR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

