ETR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.42, changing hands as high as $100.62 per share. Entergy Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ETR's low point in its 52 week range is $87.10 per share, with $120.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.48. The ETR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
Also see: Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
Funds Holding Automatic Data Processing
WSFS Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.