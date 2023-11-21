ETR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $100.42, changing hands as high as $100.62 per share. Entergy Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETR's low point in its 52 week range is $87.10 per share, with $120.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.48. The ETR DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.