EToro's valuation dips over 15% to $8.8 bln after amended SPAC deal

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Betsy Cohen-backed FinTech Acquisition Corp V said on Thursday it had amended the terms of its merger with Israel's eToro, cutting the online stock brokerage's valuation to $8.8 billion from $10.4 billion.

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Betsy Cohen-backed FinTech Acquisition Corp V FTCV.O said on Thursday it had amended the terms of its merger with Israel's eToro, cutting the online stock brokerage's valuation to $8.8 billion from $10.4 billion.

The deal with the blank-check company was announced in March and drew investments from venture capital firms SoftBank's Vision Fund 2, Fidelity Management & Research Co LLC and Wellington Management.

Founded in 2007, eToro allows registered users to manually invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities and more, while those who lack time or experience can automatically copy the trades of others on the platform.

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell companies that use proceeds from an IPO to take private firms public.

Most Popular