eToro Said to Be in Talks With Goldman About Possible $5B IPO: Report

Kevin Reynolds
Cryptocurrency trading and investment management platform eToro is considering going public in what would be a $5 billion IPO, according to a report by Israel-based news outlet Calcalist, which did not name any sources.

  • Israel-based eToro is reportedly in talks with Goldman Sachs about possibly leading the offering, which would be completed by the end of Q2 2021.
  • eToro is also considering the possibility of a merger with a special purpose acquisition company for the “purpose of accelerating entry into Wall Street trading,” the report said.
  • eToro has recruited 5 million new customers since the beginning of the year and is profitable, according to the report.
  • The company declined to comment on the report, Calcalist said.

