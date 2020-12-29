eToro Said to Be in Talks With Goldman About Possible $5B IPO: Report

Cryptocurrency trading and investment management platform eToro is considering going public in what would be a $5 billion IPO, according to a report by Israel-based news outlet Calcalist, which did not name any sources.

Israel-based eToro is reportedly in talks with Goldman Sachs about possibly leading the offering, which would be completed by the end of Q2 2021.

eToro is also considering the possibility of a merger with a special purpose acquisition company for the “purpose of accelerating entry into Wall Street trading,” the report said.

eToro has recruited 5 million new customers since the beginning of the year and is profitable, according to the report.

The company declined to comment on the report, Calcalist said.

