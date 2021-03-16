eToro Nears Merger With SPAC: Report

Trading platform eToro could announce as early as today a plan to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), according to a report by Bloomberg citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The deal with FinTech Acquisition Corp. V would value the combined entity at about $10 billion, the report said.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V is led by Betsy Cohen, who has been involved with several other SPACs, including one that took Perella Weinberg public, Bloomberg said.

Representatives for both companies declined to comment, the report said.

