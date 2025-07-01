eToro Group Ltd. Secures $250 Million Senior Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to Enhance Financial Flexibility and Support Growth Initiatives

eToro announces a $250 million revolving credit facility to enhance financial flexibility for strategic growth.

Quiver AI Summary

eToro Group Ltd. has announced the closing of a new three-year $250 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility, which will enhance the company's financial flexibility as it pursues long-term growth objectives. The facility, which is currently undrawn, adds to eToro's strong liquidity position, with over $736 million in cash and investments as of March 31, 2025. CFO Meron Shani stated that this credit line positions eToro well for continued expansion. The facility was arranged by several financial institutions including Citi and Deutsche Bank. Founded in 2007, eToro is a trading and investing platform with 40 million registered users worldwide, offering various investment options and a collaborative community for investors.

Potential Positives

eToro has secured a new $250 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility, enhancing its financial flexibility for long-term strategic growth.

The Facility remains undrawn at closing, indicating a strong cash position with over $736 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

eToro's entry into this agreement with multiple reputable financial institutions strengthens its market position and increases stakeholder confidence.

The press release highlights eToro's commitment to executing its growth initiatives, signaling a proactive approach to business expansion.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new credit facility may imply that the company needs to secure additional funding for its growth initiatives, raising concerns about its current financial health despite a stated strong liquidity position.

Although eToro has no outstanding debt, reliance on a credit facility could indicate potential challenges in generating sufficient cash flows from operations to support its growth strategy.

The presence of numerous risk factors outlined in the cautionary language introduces uncertainty around eToro's future performance, which could raise concerns among investors and stakeholders.

FAQ

What is the new credit facility announced by eToro?

eToro announced a new three-year $250 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility to enhance financial flexibility for growth.

How much cash does eToro have as of March 31, 2025?

As of March 31, 2025, eToro has more than $736 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Who arranged eToro's new credit facility?

The new credit facility was arranged by major banks including Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank.

What are eToro's strategic growth objectives?

eToro aims to support long-term strategic growth initiatives and ensure robust liquidity for continued expansion.

How does eToro empower its users in trading?

eToro empowers users to invest by allowing them to trade directly, invest in portfolios, or copy other investors.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ETOR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETOR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/09/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETOR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETOR forecast page.

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eToro Group Ltd. (“eToro”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ETOR), the trading and investing platform, today announced the closing of a new three year $250 million senior unsecured revolving credit facility (“the Facility”).





The Facility provides eToro with greater financial flexibility to execute its long-term strategic growth objectives. The credit line remains undrawn at closing. eToro enters into the agreement with no outstanding debt and a strong liquidity position, including more than $736 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of March 31, 2025.







“This facility provides eToro with enhanced financial flexibility to support our long-term strategic growth initiatives. It further solidifies our robust liquidity profile and ensures we are well-positioned to execute on our plans for continued growth and expansion,”



said



Meron Shani, CFO, eToro.







eToro entered into the Facility arranged by Citi, Bank Hapoalim, Bank Leumi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and UBS.







Contact







Media Relations -





pr@etoro.com









Investor Relations -





investors@etoro.com











About eToro









eToro



is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your



knowledge



and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media center



here



for our latest news.







Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding eToro’s financial outlook and market positioning. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “outlook,” “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “hope,” “target,” “project,” “plan,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “could,” “intend,” “shall” and variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond



eToro



’s control.



eToro



’s actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to market volatility and erratic market movements; failure to retain existing users or adding new users; extreme competition; changes in regulatory and legal framework under which eToro operates; regulatory inquiries and investigations; eToro’s estimates of its financial performance; interest rate fluctuations; the evolving cryptoasset market, including the regulations thereof; conditions related to eToro’s operations in Israel, including the ongoing war; risks related to data security and privacy and use of OSS; risks related to AI; changes in general economic or political conditions; changes to accounting principles and guidelines; the ability to maintain the listing of eToro’s securities on Nasdaq; unexpected costs or expenses; and other factors described in “Risk Factors” in eToro’s Registration Statement on Form F-1, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 24, 2025, as amended, and declared effective by the SEC on May 13, 2025. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent filings that eToro makes with the SEC from time to time.





Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent eToro’s views as of the date of this press release. eToro anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. eToro undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing eToro’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.





Source: eToro Group Ltd.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.