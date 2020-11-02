Cryptocurrencies

eToro Adds Insolvency Insurance Policy – Crypto Users Not Included

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published
(CoinDesk archives)

Investment platform eToro is now providing a free insurance scheme that will pay its customers holding traditional assets up to £1 million ($1.292 million) if the firm should ever become insolvent. 

  • In an emailed announcement on Monday, eToro said the new policy is underwritten by Lloyds of London and would apply in “the unlikely event that eToro were to enter a state of insolvency.”
  • If it goes bust, the firm said the policy would “cover clients for losses above the relevant financial compensation schemes to a value of £1 million, and in accordance with the purchased policy.”
  • In the U.K., the Financial Services Compensation Scheme would cover up to £85,000 (around $110,000) held in investments.
  • The policy also covers both cash held on eToro’s platform and open accounts, however cryptocurrencies are not included since they are “unregulated assets,” the firm stated.
  • eToro said the insurance would bring its millions of global users “additional peace of mind.”

Also read: Bitstamp Adds Crypto Crime Insurance for Assets Held Online

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular