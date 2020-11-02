eToro Adds Insolvency Insurance Policy – Crypto Users Not Included

Investment platform eToro is now providing a free insurance scheme that will pay its customers holding traditional assets up to £1 million ($1.292 million) if the firm should ever become insolvent.

In an emailed announcement on Monday, eToro said the new policy is underwritten by Lloyds of London and would apply in “the unlikely event that eToro were to enter a state of insolvency.”

If it goes bust, the firm said the policy would “cover clients for losses above the relevant financial compensation schemes to a value of £1 million, and in accordance with the purchased policy.”

In the U.K., the Financial Services Compensation Scheme would cover up to £85,000 (around $110,000) held in investments.

The policy also covers both cash held on eToro’s platform and open accounts, however cryptocurrencies are not included since they are “unregulated assets,” the firm stated.

eToro said the insurance would bring its millions of global users “additional peace of mind.”

