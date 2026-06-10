ETOR vs. AON: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Insurance - Brokerage stocks are likely familiar with eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) and Aon (AON). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

eToro Group Ltd. and Aon are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This means that ETOR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

ETOR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.82, while AON has a forward P/E of 17.36. We also note that ETOR has a PEG ratio of 0.85. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. AON currently has a PEG ratio of 1.74.

Another notable valuation metric for ETOR is its P/B ratio of 2.3. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, AON has a P/B of 7.11.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to ETOR's Value grade of B and AON's Value grade of C.

ETOR stands above AON thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that ETOR is the superior value option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.