ETOR vs. AJG: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Insurance - Brokerage sector might want to consider either eToro Group Ltd. (ETOR) or Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

eToro Group Ltd. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Arthur J. Gallagher has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This means that ETOR's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

ETOR currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.85, while AJG has a forward P/E of 16.46. We also note that ETOR has a PEG ratio of 0.87. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. AJG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11.

Another notable valuation metric for ETOR is its P/B ratio of 2.29. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, AJG has a P/B of 2.35.

These metrics, and several others, help ETOR earn a Value grade of B, while AJG has been given a Value grade of C.

ETOR sticks out from AJG in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ETOR is the better option right now.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.