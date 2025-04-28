Eton Pharmaceuticals Submits NDA for ET-600 to Treat Central Diabetes Insipidus with Potential Launch in Q1 2026

Eton Pharmaceuticals submitted an NDA for ET-600, an oral solution for central diabetes insipidus, targeting a Q1 2026 launch.

Eton Pharmaceuticals announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for ET-600, a proprietary oral solution of desmopressin aimed at treating central diabetes insipidus. The company expects a 10-month review period, which could lead to a potential launch in the first quarter of 2026. If approved, ET-600 would be the only FDA-approved oral liquid formulation of desmopressin, specifically addressing the needs of pediatric patients. The company is currently preparing for commercialization and highlighted that approximately 3,000 children in the U.S. are affected by this condition. Eton is also pursuing additional patent protections for ET-600, which has already exhibited pharmacokinetic equivalence to existing approved treatments.

NDA submitted for ET-600, potentially leading to the first FDA-approved oral liquid formulation of desmopressin for central diabetes insipidus, addressing a significant need in pediatric care.

Expected 10-month FDA review timeline could allow for product launch in Q1 2026, demonstrating prompt progress in bringing the treatment to market.

Pre-launch commercial activities are already underway, indicating the company's proactive approach towards product readiness and potential market entry.

The NDA submission suggests the company is still in the early stages of commercialization, indicating potential delays or challenges ahead in bringing the product to market.

The press release emphasizes "forward-looking statements," which highlight risks and uncertainties, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company's ability to achieve anticipated outcomes.

The focus on a specific patient population (approximately 3,000 pediatric patients) may limit the market size and revenue potential for ET-600, presenting challenges for overall growth.

What is ET-600 being developed for?

ET-600 is an oral solution of desmopressin developed for the treatment of central diabetes insipidus.

When is the expected launch date for ET-600?

Eton Pharmaceuticals anticipates a potential launch for ET-600 in the first quarter of 2026.

How long will the NDA review process take?

The FDA is expected to complete the NDA review for ET-600 in approximately 10 months.

What makes ET-600 different from other desmopressin treatments?

If approved, ET-600 will be the only FDA-approved oral liquid formulation of desmopressin for pediatric patients.

How many pediatric patients are affected by central diabetes insipidus?

Central diabetes insipidus impacts an estimated 3,000 pediatric patients in the United States.

DEER PARK, Ill., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced the submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ET-600, Eton’s proprietary, patented oral solution of desmopressin under development for the treatment of central diabetes insipidus. The Company expects the application to be assigned a 10-month FDA review, allowing for potential approval and launch in the first quarter of 2026.





“The NDA submission for ET-600 is another important milestone for Eton, and for the thousands of children impacted by diabetes insipidus. If approved, ET-600 will be the only FDA-approved oral liquid formulation of desmopressin, providing the small, precise, and titratable doses required to treat pediatric patients,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals. “Leading pediatric endocrinologists have long expressed a need for this product, and we’re pleased to be one step closer to bringing it to patients. Pre-launch commercial activities are already underway as we plan for a potential approval in the first quarter of 2026.”





Eton has been issued a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on ET-600, which expires in 2044 and has additional patent applications under review. In a bioequivalence study conducted in 75 human subjects, ET-600 demonstrated pharmacokinetic equivalence to the FDA-approved reference product of the same active ingredient. The company estimates that central diabetes insipidus impacts approximately 3,000 pediatric patients in the United States.







About Eton Pharmaceuticals







Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.







