BioTech
ETON

Eton Pharmaceuticals Secures Major Revenue Growth In Q1, Launches ET-400 In Sight

May 14, 2025 — 11:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Q1 2025 Performance:

Eton reported its first quarter 2025 revenue of $17.3 million, representing a 117 percent increase from the prior year's $8.0 million.

This growth was driven by 76 percent year-over-year growth in product sales, totaling $14.0 million, and includes the successful acquisition and relaunch of INCRELEX and strong sales of ALKINDI SPRINKLE.

The company achieved a gross profit of $9.9 million, up 97 percent from the previous year, driven by increased product sales and higher-margin revenue.

Adjusted gross profit was $12.0 million, reflecting an improved adjusted gross margin of 69.5 percent.

On a GAAP basis, Eton recorded a net loss of $1.6 million or $0.06 per share, improving from a $0.8 million loss or $0.03 per share in the first quarter of 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, Eton posted a net income of $2.4 million or $0.07 per share, compared to $0.2 million or $0.00 per share in the same quarter of 2024.

The Road Ahead:

Looking forward, Eton remains optimistic for the remainder of 2025. With three product launches expected, including the anticipated May 28th PDUFA date for ET-400, the company expects continued revenue growth and is on track to achieve an $80 million annual revenue run rate by the end of 2025.

Eton is also making significant strides in expanding its pipeline with its ET-700 program for Wilson disease and the ET-600 NDA submission, expected to result in a potential launch in 2026.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2025, Eton had $17.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, with a strong operating cash flow of $2.1 million during the quarter.

Currently, ETON is trading at $17.45, up by 2.23 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ETON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.