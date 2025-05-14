Eton Pharmaceuticals Secures Major Revenue Growth In Q1, Launches ET-400 In Sight

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Q1 2025 Performance:

Eton reported its first quarter 2025 revenue of $17.3 million, representing a 117 percent increase from the prior year's $8.0 million.

This growth was driven by 76 percent year-over-year growth in product sales, totaling $14.0 million, and includes the successful acquisition and relaunch of INCRELEX and strong sales of ALKINDI SPRINKLE.

The company achieved a gross profit of $9.9 million, up 97 percent from the previous year, driven by increased product sales and higher-margin revenue.

Adjusted gross profit was $12.0 million, reflecting an improved adjusted gross margin of 69.5 percent.

On a GAAP basis, Eton recorded a net loss of $1.6 million or $0.06 per share, improving from a $0.8 million loss or $0.03 per share in the first quarter of 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, Eton posted a net income of $2.4 million or $0.07 per share, compared to $0.2 million or $0.00 per share in the same quarter of 2024.

The Road Ahead:

Looking forward, Eton remains optimistic for the remainder of 2025. With three product launches expected, including the anticipated May 28th PDUFA date for ET-400, the company expects continued revenue growth and is on track to achieve an $80 million annual revenue run rate by the end of 2025.

Eton is also making significant strides in expanding its pipeline with its ET-700 program for Wilson disease and the ET-600 NDA submission, expected to result in a potential launch in 2026.

Cash Position

As of March 31, 2025, Eton had $17.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, with a strong operating cash flow of $2.1 million during the quarter.

Currently, ETON is trading at $17.45, up by 2.23 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.