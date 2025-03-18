Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Q4 2024 Revenue and Successful Product Launches Ahead of Investor Day Conference Call

Eton Pharmaceuticals reports record Q4 2024 revenue, recent acquisitions, and prepares for upcoming product launches and regulatory submissions.

Quiver AI Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced a transformative quarter for Q4 2024, reporting record product revenue of $11.6 million, up 59% year-over-year, marking its 16th consecutive quarter of growth. Key developments included the acquisition and successful relaunch of pediatric endocrinology biologic Increlex® and the ultra-rare disease treatment Galzin®, as well as strengthening its pipeline with the licensing of Amglidia®. Positive results from the pivotal study for ET-600 are paving the way for an NDA submission in April 2025, while preparations for the potential launch of ET-400 are underway. Eton management will hold an Investor Day conference call today to discuss these developments and provide insights into future financial prospects.

Potential Positives

Reported record product revenue of $11.6 million in Q4 2024, representing a 59% increase over Q4 2023 and marking the 16th consecutive quarter of sequential product sales growth.

Successfully closed the transformational acquisition of pediatric endocrinology biologic Increlex® and relaunched the product in January, with early results showing it is adding new patients at a pace ahead of expectations.

Acquired and relaunched ultra-rare disease product Galzin®, which has been well received in the Wilson disease community, expanding the company's product portfolio in rare diseases.

Announced positive pivotal clinical study results for ET-600 and prepared for an NDA submission, indicating progress in their development pipeline that could lead to further revenue opportunities.

Potential Negatives

The company reported a net loss of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, despite a significant increase in product revenue, which raises concerns about overall profitability.

General and administrative expenses increased significantly to $6.7 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year, indicating rising operational costs that may impact future financial performance.

The acquisition of Increlex and Galzin contributed less than $0.2 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, suggesting challenges in rapidly capitalizing on recent acquisitions.

FAQ

What were Eton Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2024 product revenue figures?

Eton Pharmaceuticals reported a record product revenue of $11.6 million for Q4 2024, a 59% increase from Q4 2023.

What acquisitions did Eton Pharmaceuticals complete recently?

Eton completed the acquisition of Increlex® and Galzin®, enhancing its pediatric endocrinology portfolio.

What is the significance of the ET-600 clinical study results?

The ET-600 study results were positive, prompting Eton to prepare for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission in April 2025.

When is Eton Pharmaceuticals' Investor Day conference call?

The Investor Day conference call will take place today, March 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET.

What are the financial expectations for Eton in 2025?

Eton expects to continue sequential growth in product revenue through 2025 and beyond following its recent acquisitions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ETON Insider Trading Activity

$ETON insiders have traded $ETON stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 7 purchases buying 72,070 shares for an estimated $513,950 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ETON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ETON stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ETON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETON in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

Macquarie issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETON forecast page.

$ETON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ETON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chase Knickerbocker from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $11.0 on 10/04/2024

Full Release



Management to Hold Investor Day Conference Call Today at 10:00am ET







Reported record product revenue of $11.6 million in Q4 2024, an increase of 59% over Q4 2023, representing the 16



th



straight quarter of sequential product sales growth



Reported record product revenue of $11.6 million in Q4 2024, an increase of 59% over Q4 2023, representing the 16 straight quarter of sequential product sales growth



Closed the transformational acquisition of pediatric endocrinology biologic Increlex® and relaunched the product in January



Closed the transformational acquisition of pediatric endocrinology biologic Increlex® and relaunched the product in January



Acquired and relaunched ultra rare disease product Galzin®



Acquired and relaunched ultra rare disease product Galzin®



Licensed U.S. rights to late-stage pipeline candidate Amglidia®, further boosting the Company’s pediatric endocrinology pipeline



Licensed U.S. rights to late-stage pipeline candidate Amglidia®, further boosting the Company’s pediatric endocrinology pipeline



Announced positive pivotal clinical study results for ET-600; preparing for an April 2025 NDA submission



Announced positive pivotal clinical study results for ET-600; preparing for an April 2025 NDA submission



Manufactured ET-400 launch inventory in preparation for a potential approval on its PDUFA goal date of May 28



Manufactured ET-400 launch inventory in preparation for a potential approval on its PDUFA goal date of May 28



Management to hold Investor Day conference call today at 10:00am ET to discuss its recent acquisitions and review its product portfolio, market opportunities, and 2025 and long-term financial outlook











DEER PARK, Ill., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





“The fourth quarter of 2024 was the most transformational in Eton’s history. We closed the pivotal acquisition of Increlex, acquired another high-value rare disease product in Galzin, and boosted our product pipeline with the license of Amglidia and initiation of two exciting new internal development projects, ET-700 and ET-800. We completed all this while continuing to execute on our base business, delivering record product sales and our 16



th



straight quarter of sequential revenue growth,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.





“We are poised for an acceleration of growth in 2025. Increlex was relaunched in January with our now fully dedicated pediatric endocrinology sales force and is already adding new patients at a pace well ahead of our expectations. Galzin was relaunched in March with our newly deployed metabolic sales force and has been well received by the Wilson disease community. Launch inventory for ET-400 has been manufactured and our team stands ready to launch the product within days of its PDUFA goal date of May 28, if approved. Finally, ET-600’s successful pivotal study results allow us to file an additional high-value NDA in the coming weeks.” concluded Brynjelsen.







Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights









Delivered 16







th







straight quarter of sequential growth in product sales.



Eton reported fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $11.6 million, an increase of 59% over the prior year period, driven primarily by strong growth of ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid. The company expects sequential growth in quarterly product revenue to continue through 2025 and beyond.







Relaunched





Increlex, which is tracking ahead of expectations.



Increlex is a highly durable, complex biologic used for the treatment of an ultra-rare pediatric endocrinology condition that is estimated to impact approximately 200 children in the U.S. Eton closed the acquisition in late December and relaunched the product in the United States in January. The Company intends to leverage its existing sales team and relationships in the pediatric endocrinology community to promote the product and increase awareness of this underdiagnosed and undertreated condition. The launch has seen strong initial results, with numerous new patients added in January, February, and the first half of March.







Awarded second patent for ET-400 and preparing for potential launch.



During the fourth quarter, Eton was granted an additional patent for ET-400 by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent, which expires in 2043, covers hydrocortisone oral liquid formulations and is expected to be listed in the FDA’s Orange Book upon approval. The Company has successfully manufactured launch quantities for the product and its sales and promotional campaigns are ready to go live. If approved on its May 28 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date, the Company anticipates being in position to quickly launch the product.







Acquired and re-launched Galzin.



In January, Eton added the ultra-rare disease commercial product Galzin to its metabolic portfolio. Seeing the need for improved patient experience, increased awareness, and broader access and affordability, the Company relaunched Galzin on March 3 with its newly deployed metabolic sales force and robust Eton Cares patient support service. The Eton Cares patient support program ensures patients can access Galzin with $0 co-pays, patient assistance, reimbursement support, and overnight shipments.







Announced positive pivotal study results for ET-600 and the issuance of a patent.



ET-600 passed its pivotal bioequivalence study, successfully demonstrating pharmacokinetic equivalence to the reference product. In addition, the Company was issued a patent covering the product’s proprietary formulation of desmopressin oral solution. The patent expires in 2044 and is expected to be listed in the FDA’s Orange Book upon the product’s approval. Eton is preparing to submit an NDA for ET-600 in April, which could allow for approval in the first quarter of 2026.







Disclosed two new internal development programs, ET-700 and ET-800



. The Company has two new, high-value product candidates under development internally. More details regarding these previously undisclosed programs will be shared during Eton’s Investor Day conference call.







Acquired U.S. rights to Amglidia (glyburide oral suspension).



Amglidia, which has been approved in the E.U. since 2018, is under development in the U.S. for the treatment of neonatal diabetes mellitus and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Amglidia is a strong strategic fit with Eton’s existing pediatric endocrinology portfolio, and the Company is scheduled to meet with the FDA in April 2025 to discuss the product’s clinical pathway.







Fourth Quarter Financial Results









Net Revenue:



Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 59% to $11.6 million compared to $7.3 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by growth in ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid. The Increlex and Galzin acquisitions closed in late December and contributed less than $0.2 million of revenue during the fourth quarter.







Gross Profit



: Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.5 million, compared to gross profit of $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased product sales. In addition, fourth quarter 2023 gross profit was negatively impacted by $1.0 million as a result of ALKINDI SPRINKLE net sales triggering a one-time commercial success-based milestone under the terms of the product’s licensing agreement.







Research and Development (R&D) Expenses



: R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $(0.9) million compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Eton’s ET-400 product was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which resulted in Eton receiving a refund of the NDA filing fee that was paid and expensed in the second quarter of 2024.







General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses:



G&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $6.7 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to personnel additions and increased sales and marketing investments that were initiated in the fourth quarter of 2024 to support the 2025 launches of Increlex, Galzin, and ET-400, as well as Increlex related transaction costs.







Net Loss:



Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.







Cash Position



: As of December 31, 2024, Eton had cash and cash equivalents of $14.9 million.







Conference Call and Webcast Information







As previously announced, Eton Pharmaceuticals will hold a virtual Investor Day and report fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).





To participate, please



click here



to register. An archived webcast will be available on the



Investors section of Eton’s website



approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.





In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to:



investorrelations@etonpharma.com



.







About









Eton





Pharmaceuticals







Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at





www.etonpharma.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Eton to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Eton’s business strategy, Eton’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of Eton’s product candidates, Eton’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for Eton’s product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Eton’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Eton’s development programs and financial position are described in additional detail in Eton’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eton undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







Investor Relations:







Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.





T: 212-452-2793





E:



lwilson@insitecony.com

























































Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(In thousands, except per share amounts)

























































For the three months ended





















For the years ended

























(Unaudited)





















































































December 31,

















December 31,





















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023





















2024

















2023

















Revenues:































































































































Licensing revenue









$





—













$





—

















$





500













$





5,500













Product sales and royalties, net













11,647

















7,313





















38,511

















26,142















Total net revenues





















11,647

























7,313





























39,011

























31,642





























































































Cost of sales:































































































































Licensing revenue













—

















1,000





















270

















1,000













Product sales and royalties













5,171

















2,683





















15,330

















9,581















Total cost of sales





















5,171

























3,683





























15,600

























10,581





























































































Gross profit





















6,476

























3,630





























23,411

























21,061





























































































Operating expenses:































































































































Research and development













(871





)













1,047





















3,255

















3,322













General and administrative













6,718

















4,575





















22,753

















18,931















Total operating expenses





















5,847

























5,622





























26,008

























22,253





























































































Income (loss) from operations





















629

























(1,992









)

























(2,597









)





















(1,192









)

























































































Other (expense) income:































































































































Interest and other (expense) income, net













(1,140





)













(17





)

















(1,211





)













503



























































































Loss before income tax expense





















(511









)





















(2,009









)

























(3,808









)





















(689









)























































































Income tax expense













87

















247





















15

















247



























































































Net loss













$









(598









)













$









(2,256









)

















$









(3,823









)













$









(936









)













Net loss per share, basic and diluted













$









(0.02









)













$









(0.09









)

















$









(0.15









)













$









(0.04









)

























































































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted















26,136

















25,741





















25,895

















25,645







































































































































Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









BALANCE SHEETS









(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)





















































December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















Assets





















































Current assets:



















































Cash and cash equivalents









$





14,936













$





21,388













Accounts receivable, net













5,361

















3,411













Inventories, net













15,232

















911













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













5,492

















1,129















Total current assets

















41,021





















26,839























































Property and equipment, net













34

















58













Intangible assets, net













34,881

















4,739













Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













175

















92













Other long-term assets, net













12

















12















Total assets











$







76,123















$







31,740

























































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity





















































Current liabilities:



















































Accounts payable









$





4,167













$





1,848













Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount













—

















5,380













Accrued Medicaid rebates













6,866

















3,627













Accrued liabilities













8,914

















5,386















Total current liabilities

















19,947





















16,241























































Long-term debt, net of discount and including accrued fees













29,811

















—













Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion













107

















22













Other long-term liabilities













1,830

















—























































Total liabilities

















51,695





















16,263

























































Commitments and contingencies





















































Stockholders’ equity



















































Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 26,709,084 and 25,688,062 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













27

















26













Additional paid-in capital













132,294

















119,521













Accumulated deficit













(107,893





)













(104,070





)











Total stockholders’ equity

















24,428





















15,477

























































Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity











$







76,123















$







31,740





































































































Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.









STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(In thousands)





















































For the three months ended

















For the years ended

























(Unaudited)

















































































December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

















December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023

















Cash flows from operating activities



























































































































Net loss









$





(598





)









$





(2,256





)









$





(3,823





)









$





(936





)

















































































Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:









































































Stock-based compensation













782

















750

















3,165

















3,137













Depreciation and amortization













355

















325

















1,146

















901













Non-cash lease expense













17

















17

















70

















67













Debt discount amortization













1,039

















27

















1,109

















117













Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of product acquisitions:













































—

















—













Accounts receivable













(939





)













84

















(3,118





)













(1,559





)









Inventories













(34





)













140

















(1,061





)













(354





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets













(3,520





)













(655





)













(3,349





)













94













Accounts payable













1,482

















105

















2,318

















53













Accrued Medicaid rebates













(1,181





)













476

















3,239

















2,818













Accrued liabilities













2,043

















1,374

















1,484

















2,477













Other non-current assets and liabilities













38

















—

















38

















—















Net cash from operating activities





















(516









)





















387

























1,218

























6,815

























































































Cash from investing activities



























































































































Purchases of property and equipment













(12





)













—

















(26





)













—













Acquisition of business













(30,000





)













—

















(30,000





)













—













Purchase of product licensing rights













(8,369





)













(775





)













(10,237





)













(775





)











Net cash from investing activities





















(38,381









)





















(775









)





















(40,263









)





















(775









)





















































































Cash flows from financing activities



























































































































Net proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt













25,309

















—

















25,309

















—













Repayment of long-term debt













—

















(385





)













(1,155





)













(1,155





)









Common stock issued in private placement offering













7,000

















—

















7,000

















—













Proceeds from stock option exercises













1,015

















—

















1,191

















148













Payment of tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock option exercises













—

















—

















—

















(180





)









Employee stock purchase plan













108

















91

















248

















229













Stock warrant exercises













—

















—

















—

















—















Net cash from financing activities

















33,432





















(294









)

















32,593





















(958









)





















































































Change in cash and cash equivalents

















(5,465









)

















(682









)

















(6,452









)

















5,082















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













20,401

















22,070



















21,388





















16,305















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





14,936













$





21,388













$





14,936













$





21,388























































































Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information



























































































































Cash paid for interest









$





140













$





204













$





665













$





842













Cash paid for income taxes









$





(99





)









$





247













$





82













$





247























































































Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:



























































































































Debt issuance costs









$





386













$





—













$





386













$





—













Fair value of warrants issued in connection with debt agreement









$





—













$





—













$





1,171













$





—













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities









$





66













$





—













$





219













$





29



















































































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.