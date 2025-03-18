News & Insights

Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Q4 2024 Revenue and Successful Product Launches Ahead of Investor Day Conference Call

March 18, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

Eton Pharmaceuticals reports record Q4 2024 revenue, recent acquisitions, and prepares for upcoming product launches and regulatory submissions.

Quiver AI Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced a transformative quarter for Q4 2024, reporting record product revenue of $11.6 million, up 59% year-over-year, marking its 16th consecutive quarter of growth. Key developments included the acquisition and successful relaunch of pediatric endocrinology biologic Increlex® and the ultra-rare disease treatment Galzin®, as well as strengthening its pipeline with the licensing of Amglidia®. Positive results from the pivotal study for ET-600 are paving the way for an NDA submission in April 2025, while preparations for the potential launch of ET-400 are underway. Eton management will hold an Investor Day conference call today to discuss these developments and provide insights into future financial prospects.

Potential Positives

  • Reported record product revenue of $11.6 million in Q4 2024, representing a 59% increase over Q4 2023 and marking the 16th consecutive quarter of sequential product sales growth.
  • Successfully closed the transformational acquisition of pediatric endocrinology biologic Increlex® and relaunched the product in January, with early results showing it is adding new patients at a pace ahead of expectations.
  • Acquired and relaunched ultra-rare disease product Galzin®, which has been well received in the Wilson disease community, expanding the company's product portfolio in rare diseases.
  • Announced positive pivotal clinical study results for ET-600 and prepared for an NDA submission, indicating progress in their development pipeline that could lead to further revenue opportunities.

Potential Negatives

  • The company reported a net loss of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, despite a significant increase in product revenue, which raises concerns about overall profitability.
  • General and administrative expenses increased significantly to $6.7 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year, indicating rising operational costs that may impact future financial performance.
  • The acquisition of Increlex and Galzin contributed less than $0.2 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, suggesting challenges in rapidly capitalizing on recent acquisitions.

FAQ

What were Eton Pharmaceuticals' Q4 2024 product revenue figures?

Eton Pharmaceuticals reported a record product revenue of $11.6 million for Q4 2024, a 59% increase from Q4 2023.

What acquisitions did Eton Pharmaceuticals complete recently?

Eton completed the acquisition of Increlex® and Galzin®, enhancing its pediatric endocrinology portfolio.

What is the significance of the ET-600 clinical study results?

The ET-600 study results were positive, prompting Eton to prepare for a New Drug Application (NDA) submission in April 2025.

When is Eton Pharmaceuticals' Investor Day conference call?

The Investor Day conference call will take place today, March 18, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET.

What are the financial expectations for Eton in 2025?

Eton expects to continue sequential growth in product revenue through 2025 and beyond following its recent acquisitions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$ETON Insider Trading Activity

$ETON insiders have traded $ETON stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 7 purchases buying 72,070 shares for an estimated $513,950 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ETON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ETON stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ETON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETON in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025
  • Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024
  • Macquarie issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024
  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETON forecast page.

$ETON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ETON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Chase Knickerbocker from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 10/28/2024
  • Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $11.0 on 10/04/2024

Full Release



Management to Hold Investor Day Conference Call Today at 10:00am ET




  • Reported record product revenue of $11.6 million in Q4 2024, an increase of 59% over Q4 2023, representing the 16

    th

    straight quarter of sequential product sales growth


  • Closed the transformational acquisition of pediatric endocrinology biologic Increlex® and relaunched the product in January


  • Acquired and relaunched ultra rare disease product Galzin®


  • Licensed U.S. rights to late-stage pipeline candidate Amglidia®, further boosting the Company’s pediatric endocrinology pipeline


  • Announced positive pivotal clinical study results for ET-600; preparing for an April 2025 NDA submission


  • Manufactured ET-400 launch inventory in preparation for a potential approval on its PDUFA goal date of May 28


  • Management to hold Investor Day conference call today at 10:00am ET to discuss its recent acquisitions and review its product portfolio, market opportunities, and 2025 and long-term financial outlook





DEER PARK, Ill., March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



“The fourth quarter of 2024 was the most transformational in Eton’s history. We closed the pivotal acquisition of Increlex, acquired another high-value rare disease product in Galzin, and boosted our product pipeline with the license of Amglidia and initiation of two exciting new internal development projects, ET-700 and ET-800. We completed all this while continuing to execute on our base business, delivering record product sales and our 16

th

straight quarter of sequential revenue growth,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.



“We are poised for an acceleration of growth in 2025. Increlex was relaunched in January with our now fully dedicated pediatric endocrinology sales force and is already adding new patients at a pace well ahead of our expectations. Galzin was relaunched in March with our newly deployed metabolic sales force and has been well received by the Wilson disease community. Launch inventory for ET-400 has been manufactured and our team stands ready to launch the product within days of its PDUFA goal date of May 28, if approved. Finally, ET-600’s successful pivotal study results allow us to file an additional high-value NDA in the coming weeks.” concluded Brynjelsen.




Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Highlights




Delivered 16



th



straight quarter of sequential growth in product sales.

Eton reported fourth quarter 2024 net sales of $11.6 million, an increase of 59% over the prior year period, driven primarily by strong growth of ALKINDI SPRINKLE® and Carglumic Acid. The company expects sequential growth in quarterly product revenue to continue through 2025 and beyond.




Relaunched


Increlex, which is tracking ahead of expectations.

Increlex is a highly durable, complex biologic used for the treatment of an ultra-rare pediatric endocrinology condition that is estimated to impact approximately 200 children in the U.S. Eton closed the acquisition in late December and relaunched the product in the United States in January. The Company intends to leverage its existing sales team and relationships in the pediatric endocrinology community to promote the product and increase awareness of this underdiagnosed and undertreated condition. The launch has seen strong initial results, with numerous new patients added in January, February, and the first half of March.




Awarded second patent for ET-400 and preparing for potential launch.

During the fourth quarter, Eton was granted an additional patent for ET-400 by the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent, which expires in 2043, covers hydrocortisone oral liquid formulations and is expected to be listed in the FDA’s Orange Book upon approval. The Company has successfully manufactured launch quantities for the product and its sales and promotional campaigns are ready to go live. If approved on its May 28 Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date, the Company anticipates being in position to quickly launch the product.




Acquired and re-launched Galzin.

In January, Eton added the ultra-rare disease commercial product Galzin to its metabolic portfolio. Seeing the need for improved patient experience, increased awareness, and broader access and affordability, the Company relaunched Galzin on March 3 with its newly deployed metabolic sales force and robust Eton Cares patient support service. The Eton Cares patient support program ensures patients can access Galzin with $0 co-pays, patient assistance, reimbursement support, and overnight shipments.




Announced positive pivotal study results for ET-600 and the issuance of a patent.

ET-600 passed its pivotal bioequivalence study, successfully demonstrating pharmacokinetic equivalence to the reference product. In addition, the Company was issued a patent covering the product’s proprietary formulation of desmopressin oral solution. The patent expires in 2044 and is expected to be listed in the FDA’s Orange Book upon the product’s approval. Eton is preparing to submit an NDA for ET-600 in April, which could allow for approval in the first quarter of 2026.




Disclosed two new internal development programs, ET-700 and ET-800

. The Company has two new, high-value product candidates under development internally. More details regarding these previously undisclosed programs will be shared during Eton’s Investor Day conference call.




Acquired U.S. rights to Amglidia (glyburide oral suspension).

Amglidia, which has been approved in the E.U. since 2018, is under development in the U.S. for the treatment of neonatal diabetes mellitus and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA. Amglidia is a strong strategic fit with Eton’s existing pediatric endocrinology portfolio, and the Company is scheduled to meet with the FDA in April 2025 to discuss the product’s clinical pathway.




Fourth Quarter Financial Results




Net Revenue:

Total net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 59% to $11.6 million compared to $7.3 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by growth in ALKINDI SPRINKLE and Carglumic Acid. The Increlex and Galzin acquisitions closed in late December and contributed less than $0.2 million of revenue during the fourth quarter.




Gross Profit

: Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $6.5 million, compared to gross profit of $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased product sales. In addition, fourth quarter 2023 gross profit was negatively impacted by $1.0 million as a result of ALKINDI SPRINKLE net sales triggering a one-time commercial success-based milestone under the terms of the product’s licensing agreement.




Research and Development (R&D) Expenses

: R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $(0.9) million compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period. During the fourth quarter of 2024, Eton’s ET-400 product was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA, which resulted in Eton receiving a refund of the NDA filing fee that was paid and expensed in the second quarter of 2024.




General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses:

G&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $6.7 million compared to $4.6 million in the prior year period. The increase was primarily due to personnel additions and increased sales and marketing investments that were initiated in the fourth quarter of 2024 to support the 2025 launches of Increlex, Galzin, and ET-400, as well as Increlex related transaction costs.




Net Loss:

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.6 million or $0.02 per basic and diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.




Cash Position

: As of December 31, 2024, Eton had cash and cash equivalents of $14.9 million.




Conference Call and Webcast Information



As previously announced, Eton Pharmaceuticals will hold a virtual Investor Day and report fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET (9:00 a.m. CT).


To participate, please

click here

to register. An archived webcast will be available on the

Investors section of Eton’s website

approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.


In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to:

investorrelations@etonpharma.com

.




About




Eton


Pharmaceuticals



Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at


www.etonpharma.com


.




Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Eton to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Eton’s business strategy, Eton’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of Eton’s product candidates, Eton’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for Eton’s product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Eton’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Eton’s development programs and financial position are described in additional detail in Eton’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eton undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.




Investor Relations:



Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.


T: 212-452-2793


E:

lwilson@insitecony.com








Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.




STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(In thousands, except per share amounts)












For the three months ended




For the years ended




(Unaudited)

























December 31,



December 31,




December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023




2024



2023


Revenues:









































Licensing revenue

$




$





$
500


$
5,500

Product sales and royalties, net


11,647



7,313




38,511



26,142


Total net revenues





11,647






7,313







39,011






31,642




















Cost of sales:









































Licensing revenue







1,000




270



1,000

Product sales and royalties


5,171



2,683




15,330



9,581


Total cost of sales





5,171






3,683







15,600






10,581




















Gross profit





6,476






3,630







23,411






21,061




















Operating expenses:









































Research and development


(871
)


1,047




3,255



3,322

General and administrative


6,718



4,575




22,753



18,931


Total operating expenses





5,847






5,622







26,008






22,253




















Income (loss) from operations





629






(1,992

)






(2,597

)





(1,192

)




















Other (expense) income:









































Interest and other (expense) income, net


(1,140
)


(17
)



(1,211
)


503




















Loss before income tax expense





(511

)





(2,009

)






(3,808

)





(689

)



















Income tax expense


87



247




15



247




















Net loss


$

(598

)


$

(2,256

)



$

(3,823

)


$

(936

)


Net loss per share, basic and diluted


$

(0.02

)


$

(0.09

)



$

(0.15

)


$

(0.04

)




















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted


26,136



25,741




25,895



25,645































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.




BALANCE SHEETS




(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023


Assets













Current assets:












Cash and cash equivalents

$
14,936


$
21,388

Accounts receivable, net


5,361



3,411

Inventories, net


15,232



911

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


5,492



1,129


Total current assets



41,021




26,839










Property and equipment, net


34



58

Intangible assets, net


34,881



4,739

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


175



92

Other long-term assets, net


12



12


Total assets

$

76,123


$

31,740











Liabilities and stockholders’ equity













Current liabilities:












Accounts payable

$
4,167


$
1,848

Current portion of long-term debt, net of discount







5,380

Accrued Medicaid rebates


6,866



3,627

Accrued liabilities


8,914



5,386


Total current liabilities



19,947




16,241










Long-term debt, net of discount and including accrued fees


29,811






Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


107



22

Other long-term liabilities


1,830
















Total liabilities



51,695




16,263











Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders’ equity












Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 26,709,084 and 25,688,062 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


27



26

Additional paid-in capital


132,294



119,521

Accumulated deficit


(107,893
)


(104,070
)


Total stockholders’ equity



24,428




15,477











Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

76,123


$

31,740































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.




STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




(In thousands)











For the three months ended



For the years ended




(Unaudited)
























December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Cash flows from operating activities








































Net loss

$
(598
)

$
(2,256
)

$
(3,823
)

$
(936
)


















Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:
















Stock-based compensation


782



750



3,165



3,137

Depreciation and amortization


355



325



1,146



901

Non-cash lease expense


17



17



70



67

Debt discount amortization


1,039



27



1,109



117

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of product acquisitions:


















Accounts receivable


(939
)


84



(3,118
)


(1,559
)

Inventories


(34
)


140



(1,061
)


(354
)

Prepaid expenses and other assets


(3,520
)


(655
)


(3,349
)


94

Accounts payable


1,482



105



2,318



53

Accrued Medicaid rebates


(1,181
)


476



3,239



2,818

Accrued liabilities


2,043



1,374



1,484



2,477

Other non-current assets and liabilities


38








38







Net cash from operating activities





(516

)





387






1,218






6,815



















Cash from investing activities








































Purchases of property and equipment


(12
)







(26
)





Acquisition of business


(30,000
)







(30,000
)





Purchase of product licensing rights


(8,369
)


(775
)


(10,237
)


(775
)


Net cash from investing activities





(38,381

)





(775

)





(40,263

)





(775

)



















Cash flows from financing activities








































Net proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt


25,309








25,309






Repayment of long-term debt







(385
)


(1,155
)


(1,155
)

Common stock issued in private placement offering


7,000








7,000






Proceeds from stock option exercises


1,015








1,191



148

Payment of tax withholding related to net share settlement of stock option exercises

















(180
)

Employee stock purchase plan


108



91



248



229

Stock warrant exercises





















Net cash from financing activities



33,432




(294

)



32,593




(958

)



















Change in cash and cash equivalents



(5,465

)



(682

)



(6,452

)



5,082

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


20,401



22,070




21,388




16,305

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$
14,936


$
21,388


$
14,936


$
21,388



















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information








































Cash paid for interest

$
140


$
204


$
665


$
842

Cash paid for income taxes

$
(99
)

$
247


$
82


$
247



















Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:








































Debt issuance costs

$
386


$




$
386


$



Fair value of warrants issued in connection with debt agreement

$




$




$
1,171


$



Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease liabilities

$
66


$




$
219


$
29






















This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

