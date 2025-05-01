Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Eton Pharmaceuticals will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025, with a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 13, 2025, and will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss these results. The call will feature a live audio webcast, and management will address both live and emailed questions from investors. Eton specializes in developing treatments for rare diseases and has seven commercial products along with six candidates in late-stage development. Interested parties can access the webcast through Eton's investor relations website, where an archived version will be available following the event.

Potential Positives

Eton Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to report first quarter 2025 financial results, indicating ongoing business operations and transparency with stakeholders.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast, fostering direct communication with investors and allowing for engagement through live questions and emailed inquiries.

Eton's portfolio includes seven commercial rare disease products and six candidates in late-stage development, showcasing its focus and commitment to the rare disease market.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results on May 13 may indicate a lack of significant positive developments or performance in the first quarter of 2025, raising concerns among investors.

The reliance on emailed questions from investors may suggest a limited opportunity for direct investor engagement during the conference call, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

FAQ

When will Eton Pharmaceuticals report its financial results?

Eton Pharmaceuticals will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025.

How can I participate in the Etonearnings conference call

You can join the conference call by registering to obtain dial-in and passcode details.

Where can I access the live webcast of theearnings call

The live webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Eton's website.

Will there be a recording of the conference call available?

Yes, an archived webcast will be available on Eton's website for 30 days after the event.

What products does Eton Pharmaceuticals currently offer?

Eton offers seven commercial rare disease products, including INCRELEX® and ALKINDI SPRINKLE®.

$ETON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $ETON stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ETON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETON in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

DEER PARK, Ill., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).





Click Here







Click Here







In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to:



investorrelations@etonpharma.com



.









The live webcast can also be accessed on the Investors section of Eton’s website at



https://ir.etonpharma.com/



. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.





*Conference call participants should register to obtain their dial-in and passcode details. Please be sure to register using a valid email address.







Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at



www.etonpharma.com



.







Lisa M. Wilson





In-Site Communications, Inc.





T: 212-452-2793





E:



lwilson@insitecony.com







Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



