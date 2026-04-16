Eton Pharmaceuticals Names Judith Matthews CFO, Effective June 1

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) on Thursday said it has appointed Judith M. Matthews as Executive Vice President, Accounting and Finance, effective immediately.

Matthews will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer on June 1, 2026, succeeding James Gruber, who will step down as part of a planned succession.

Matthews brings more than 25 years of finance leadership experience and previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Iterum Therapeutics plc from 2015 to 2026.

On Wednesday, Eton shares closed at $26.97, down 0.55%.

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