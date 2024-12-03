Eton Pharmaceuticals names Ipek Erdogan-Trinkaus as Chief Commercial Officer

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) announced the appointment of Ipek Erdogan-Trinkaus as Chief Commercial Officer. Erdogan-Trinkaus brings to the company broad commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry, spanning leadership, sales, and marketing roles in both large and smaller organizations.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ETON:
- Eton Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $15 from $11 at H.C. Wainwright
- Eton Pharmaceuticals acquires U.S. rights to Amglidia from AMMTeK
- Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Eton Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS 2c, consensus (1c)
- ETON Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.