Eton Pharmaceuticals names Ipek Erdogan-Trinkaus as Chief Commercial Officer

Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) announced the appointment of Ipek Erdogan-Trinkaus as Chief Commercial Officer. Erdogan-Trinkaus brings to the company broad commercial experience in the pharmaceutical industry, spanning leadership, sales, and marketing roles in both large and smaller organizations.

