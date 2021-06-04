Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) Stock Jumps 5.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $6.27. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 27.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company reported record quarterly revenues of $11.9 million in the first quarter of 2021. This might have driven the rally. Meanwhile, the company’s various pipeline candidates are currently under review in the United States with a decision from the FDA expected later in 2021, which is also a positive.

Price and Consensus

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +39.1%. Revenues are expected to be $4.19 million, up 20835% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ETON going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

