Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 57.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $4.74 in the previous session. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has gained 68.1% since the start of the year compared to the -2.1% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -11.9% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 10, 2023, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. reported EPS of $0.18 versus consensus estimate of $-0.09 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 84.57%.

For the current fiscal year, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected to post earnings of -$0.10 per share on $30.6 million in revenues. This represents a 72.22% change in EPS on a 43.99% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.26 per share on $50.1 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 360% and 63.73%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ETON Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ETON have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP). ANIP has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 100%, and for the current fiscal year, ANIP is expected to post earnings of $3.39 per share on revenue of $441.75 million.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have gained 19.3% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 18.26X and a P/CF of 15.33X.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is in the top 40% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ETON and ANIP, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.