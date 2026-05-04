Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Surges 19.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) shares rallied 19.8% in the last trading session to close at $28.9. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Eton Pharmaceuticals’ stock surge reflects improving investor confidence driven by recent commercial and pipeline progress. The company relaunched Hemangeol, an orphan drug and the only FDA-approved treatment for infantile hemangioma, a rare and time-sensitive pediatric condition. ETON also secured FDA approval and launched Desmoda in early 2026, further strengthening its revenue base. The company has four additional pipeline candidates in late-stage development, such as Amglidia, ET-700, ET-800 and Zeneo, highlighting its strategy to build a focused portfolio of niche rare-disease therapies.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +42.9%. Revenues are expected to be $22.37 million, up 29.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Eton Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ETON going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Eton Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS), closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $25.68. Over the past month, RCUS has returned 11.1%.

Arcus Biosciences' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.4% over the past month to -$0.92. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +19.3%. Arcus Biosciences currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.