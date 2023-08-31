Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Price Target Increased by 11.11% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 11.11% from the prior estimate of 9.18 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 125.17% from the latest reported closing price of 4.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 6.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETON is 0.08%, a decrease of 21.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.59% to 6,534K shares. The put/call ratio of ETON is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 2,285K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,185K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 24.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 630K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 519K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 510K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 44.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 308K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 311K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 14.59% over the last quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, and Alaway® Preservative Free, and has six additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

