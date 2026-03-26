Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Price Target Increased by 25.56% to 38.42

The average one-year price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGM:ETON) has been revised to $38.42 / share. This is an increase of 25.56% from the prior estimate of $30.60 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $54.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 63.84% from the latest reported closing price of $23.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 33.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETON is 0.13%, an increase of 3.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.65% to 16,057K shares. The put/call ratio of ETON is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 2,860K shares representing 10.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,031K shares representing 7.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 1,176K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 565K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 574K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 60.50% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 471K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 473K shares , representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 58.48% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.