ETON PHARMACEUTICALS Earnings Results: $ETON Reports Quarterly Earnings

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS ($ETON) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, missing estimates of -$0.00 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $11,650,000, beating estimates of $10,740,936 by $909,064.

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS Insider Trading Activity

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS insiders have traded $ETON stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 7 purchases buying 72,070 shares for an estimated $513,950 and 0 sales.

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of ETON PHARMACEUTICALS stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETON in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 01/08/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

Macquarie issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/04/2024

ETON PHARMACEUTICALS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ETON recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ETON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chase Knickerbocker from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $15.0 on 10/28/2024

on 10/28/2024 Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $11.0 on 10/04/2024

