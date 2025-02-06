Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Extension of PDUFA Goal Date for ET-400 New Drug Application

Eton Pharmaceuticals announces FDA PDUFA date extension for ET-400 NDA to May 28, 2025, for further review.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the FDA has extended the PDUFA goal date for its New Drug Application (NDA) for ET-400 to May 28, 2025, allowing the agency additional time to review supplemental information submitted by Eton. The original goal date was February 28, 2025, and the extension is standard, affirming that Eton has addressed all FDA inquiries. CEO Sean Brynjelsen expressed confidence in their NDA submission and its implications for pediatric patients with rare diseases, asserting that this extension will not significantly impact their revenue forecasts for 2025. Eton currently has seven commercial rare disease products and four candidates in late-stage development.

The FDA has extended the PDUFA goal date for Eton's ET-400 NDA to May 28, 2025, indicating the FDA's commitment to thoroughly reviewing the application, which Eton believes addresses all requested information.

Eton’s CEO expresses confidence in the NDA package's strength and highlights the importance of the therapy for pediatric rare diseases, which may positively influence investor and market perception.

The company does not expect this extension to significantly impact its 2025 revenue projections, suggesting stability and confidence in its financial outlook.

Eton continues to expand its portfolio with seven commercial products and additional late-stage candidates, demonstrating growth potential in the rare disease market.

The extension of the PDUFA goal date indicates that the FDA requires more time to review Eton's NDA, suggesting potential concerns about the adequacy or completeness of the submitted information.

The necessity for additional review may signal to investors that the approval timeline for ET-400 is less certain, impacting future revenue projections.

What is the extended PDUFA goal date for ET-400?

The new PDUFA goal date for ET-400 is May 28, 2025.

Why did the FDA extend the PDUFA goal date?

The FDA requires additional time to conduct a full review of supplemental information submitted by Eton in December.

How does Eton Pharmaceuticals feel about their NDA package?

Eton is confident in the strength of their NDA package and believes they have addressed all FDA questions.

Will the extension affect Eton's 2025 revenue projections?

Eton does not expect the standard extension to significantly impact their internal 2025 revenue projections.

What products does Eton Pharmaceuticals currently offer?

Eton offers seven commercial rare disease products, including INCRELEX® and ALKINDI SPRINKLE®.

$ETON Insider Trading Activity

$ETON insiders have traded $ETON stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 11 purchases buying 179,570 shares for an estimated $1,018,825 and 0 sales.

$ETON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $ETON stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



DEER PARK, Ill., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for the New Drug Application (NDA) for ET-400. The new PDUFA goal date is May 28, 2025.





The Company was notified that the FDA requires additional time to conduct a full review of supplemental information that was provided in December in response to an FDA request. The FDA communicated that it has applied a standard three-month extension from the original goal date of February 28, 2025. Eton believes it has fully addressed all questions from the FDA and there are no outstanding requests.





“We are confident in the strength of our NDA package and look forward to ensuring access to patients in need of this important pediatric rare disease therapy immediately after FDA approval this year. We do not expect this standard extension to significantly affect our internal 2025 revenue projections,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.







About Eton Pharmaceuticals







Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has seven commercial rare disease products: INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-400, ET-600, Amglidia®, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Eton to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Eton’s business strategy, Eton’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of Eton’s product candidates, Eton’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for Eton’s product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Eton’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Eton’s development programs and financial position are described in additional detail in Eton’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eton undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







