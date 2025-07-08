Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA for ET-600 with Target Action Date of February 25, 2026

Eton Pharmaceuticals’ NDA for ET-600, a desmopressin solution, is under FDA review, targeting action by February 2026.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for ET-600, a proprietary oral solution of desmopressin aimed at treating central diabetes insipidus in pediatric patients. The FDA has assigned a target action date of February 25, 2026, and ET-600 is protected by a patent extending to 2044. The company emphasizes that, if approved, ET-600 will be the only oral liquid formulation available, addressing significant needs in pediatric endocrinology where caregivers currently struggle with dosage accuracy using fractional tablets or unapproved compounded suspensions. Eton's CEO, Sean Brynjelsen, expressed excitement about moving closer to making ET-600 available, noting that the firm has commenced preparations for a potential launch in early 2026.

Potential Positives

NDA for ET-600 accepted for FDA review, indicating progress in the drug development process.

Assigned PDUFA target action date of February 25, 2026, providing a timeline for potential approval.

ET-600 has patent protection extending to 2044, ensuring market exclusivity and a competitive edge.

Addresses significant unmet need in pediatric endocrinology, potentially benefiting approximately 3,000 pediatric patients in the U.S.

Potential Negatives

The assignment of a target action date for the NDA until February 25, 2026 indicates a prolonged wait for potential market entry, which may impact the company's revenue trajectory.

The significant reliance on forward-looking statements may raise concerns about the reliability of the company's projections and the associated risks of drug development.

The limited patient population affected by central diabetes insipidus (approximately 3,000 pediatric patients) may restrict market potential and growth opportunities for ET-600.

FAQ

What is ET-600?

ET-600 is a proprietary formulation of desmopressin oral solution developed for treating central diabetes insipidus in pediatric patients.

When is the NDA target action date for ET-600?

The FDA has assigned a target action date of February 25, 2026, for the NDA review of ET-600.

How long is the patent protection for ET-600?

ET-600 has patent protection that extends through the year 2044, ensuring its proprietary status.

What are the benefits of ET-600 for pediatric patients?

ET-600 provides an accurate oral liquid dosing option, addressing the unmet needs in pediatric endocrinology for central diabetes insipidus.

What is Eton Pharmaceuticals focused on?

Eton Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, with several products and candidates in its portfolio.

$ETON Insider Trading Activity

$ETON insiders have traded $ETON stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN BRYNJELSEN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $3,592,610 .

. DAVID KREMPA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $504,317 .

. MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 2 purchases buying 7,930 shares for an estimated $125,483 and 0 sales.

$ETON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ETON stock to their portfolio, and 30 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ETON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETON in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

DEER PARK, Ill., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced the Company’s New Drug Application (NDA) for ET-600, a proprietary patented formulation of desmopressin oral solution, has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has been assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of February 25, 2026.





“We are thrilled to be one step closer to bringing ET-600 to patients and addressing another significant unmet need within the pediatric endocrinology community. Currently, caregivers are often forced to cut fractional tablets or use unapproved liquid suspensions from compounding pharmacies to accommodate the precise, titratable doses required to treat pediatric patients. If approved, ET-600 is expected to be the only oral liquid option on the market, providing a much-needed avenue for delivering accurate doses for children,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals. “ET-600 represents yet another high-value near term product launch opportunity for Eton and our team has already initiated commercial preparation activities in anticipation of a potential launch in the first quarter of 2026.”







About ET-600







ET-600 is a proprietary formulation of desmopressin oral solution developed for the treatment of central diabetes insipidius, also known as arginine vasopressin deficiency (AVP-D). The company has been issued a patent for ET-600’s formulation that extends to 2044 and has an additional patent application under review by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. AVP-D is estimated to impact approximately 3,000 pediatric patients in the United States.







About Eton Pharmaceuticals







Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has eight commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI™, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has five additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Eton to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Eton’s business strategy, Eton’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of Eton’s product candidates, Eton’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for Eton’s product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Eton’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Eton’s development programs and financial position are described in additional detail in Eton’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eton undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







