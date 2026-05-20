Eton Pharmaceuticals Adds Another 2026 Launch As It Secures U.S. Rights To IMPAVIDO

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ETON) is adding another planned 2026 launch to its rare-disease portfolio as the company secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to IMPAVIDO, the only FDA-approved oral therapy for multiple forms of leishmaniasis.

Eton announced that it has entered a supply and distribution agreement with an affiliate of Knight Therapeutics, giving the company exclusive U.S. rights to IMPAVIDO beginning September 26, 2026.

The drug is approved for visceral, cutaneous, and mucosal leishmaniasis in adults and adolescents aged 12 and older who weigh more than 30 kilograms.

Leishmaniasis is a rare parasitic disease transmitted through infected sand flies and can cause severe skin lesions, mucosal damage, or systemic infection affecting internal organs. The most severe form, visceral leishmaniasis, can be fatal if untreated.

IMPAVIDO has been commercially available in the U.S. since 2016 and remains the only oral therapy approved for these specific Leishmania species.

Eton CEO Sean Brynjelsen called IMPAVIDO a "critical, life-saving medication" and highlighted its strong fit with the company's orphan-focused commercial model, noting plans to ensure reliable, high-touch access for patients nationwide. The company said the agreement further expands its portfolio of specialized rare-disease therapies and supports its strategy of building differentiated commercialization and patient-support capabilities.

Along with IMPAVIDO Eton currently markets ten rare-disease products: KHINDIVI, INCRELEX, ALKINDI SPRINKLE, DESMODA, GALZIN, HEMANGEOL, PKU GOLIKE, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone, and has four additional candidates in late-stage development: Amglidia, ET-700, ET-800 and the ZENEO hydrocortisone autoinjector.

ETON has traded between $13.09 and $33.41 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $32.89, up 1.23%. During afterhours trading the stock was at $33.91, up 3.10%.

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