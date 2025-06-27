Eton Pharmaceuticals Added to Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes as Part of 2025 Reconstitution

Eton Pharmaceuticals announced its addition to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, enhancing visibility for investors.

Quiver AI Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company focused on developing treatments for rare diseases, announced its inclusion in the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, effective June 27, 2025. CEO Sean Brynjelsen highlighted this achievement as a significant milestone that reflects the shareholder value generated over the past year and is expected to enhance visibility among investors. Eton currently markets eight products for rare diseases and has five candidates in late-stage development. The Russell indexes serve as benchmarks for investment strategies and are widely used by institutional investors. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding Eton's business strategy and potential market growth.

Potential Positives

Eton Pharmaceuticals has been added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes, enhancing its visibility among investors and demonstrating its growth and shareholder value over the past year.

The inclusion in these indexes indicates that Eton meets specific criteria, which may attract institutional investors and increase market interest in the company's stock.

Eton is positioned to leverage this recognition to further its mission of developing treatments for rare diseases, potentially leading to increased investment and resources for future projects.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, indicating uncertainties in achieving future goals, which may create investor apprehension regarding the company's ability to deliver on promises.

There is no mention of financial performance or current market challenges, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's transparency and potential underlying issues.

The acknowledgment of risks and uncertainties in the drug development process may lead to skepticism about the viability of Eton's business model and future product pipeline.

FAQ

When will Eton Pharmaceuticals be added to the Russell Indexes?

Eton Pharmaceuticals will be added to the Russell 3000® and Russell 2000® Indexes after the U.S. market closes on June 27, 2025.

What does Eton Pharmaceuticals focus on?

Eton Pharmaceuticals focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases.

How many commercial products does Eton currently have?

Eton currently has eight commercial rare disease products available in the market.

What are Eton Pharmaceuticals' late-stage product candidates?

Eton has five late-stage product candidates: ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector.

Who is the CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals?

Sean Brynjelsen is the CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ETON Insider Trading Activity

$ETON insiders have traded $ETON stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SEAN BRYNJELSEN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 210,000 shares for an estimated $3,592,610 .

. DAVID KREMPA (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $504,317 .

. MANAGEMENT INC. OPALEYE has made 2 purchases buying 7,930 shares for an estimated $125,483 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ETON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 54 institutional investors add shares of $ETON stock to their portfolio, and 35 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ETON Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ETON in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 05/29/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ETON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ETON forecast page.

Full Release



DEER PARK, Ill., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will be added to the broad-market Russell 3000



®



and small-cap Russell 2000



®



Indexes, effective after the U.S. market closes on June 27, as part of the 2025 Russell Indexes reconstitution.





“Eton’s addition to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes is a significant milestone and recognizes the tremendous shareholder value we’ve generated over the past twelve months. We’re proud to be part of these important market performance benchmarks and look forward to expanding our visibility among investors as we continue bringing much needed treatments to patients with ultra-rare conditions,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.





Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information on the Russell 3000



®



Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the



FTSE Russell



website.







About Eton Pharmaceuticals







Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has eight commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI



®



, INCRELEX



®



, ALKINDI SPRINKLE



®



, GALZIN



®



, PKU GOLIKE



®



, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has five additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-600, Amglidia



®



, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO



®



hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at



www.etonpharma.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Eton to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Eton’s business strategy, Eton’s plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of Eton’s product candidates, Eton’s plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for Eton’s product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Eton’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Eton’s development programs and financial position are described in additional detail in Eton’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eton undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.







Investor Relations:







Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.





T: 212-452-2793





E:



lwilson@insitecony.com







Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.