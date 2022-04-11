Markets
ETON

Eton Pharma Gets Final FDA Approval For Cysteine Hydrochloride ANDA

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ETON) announced Monday that it has received final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its cysteine hydrochloride abbreviated new drug application (ANDA), a bioequivalent generic of Exela Pharma Sciences' Elcys.

Eton was granted 180 days of generic exclusivity as a result of being the first ANDA submitted against the reference product. The 180-day exclusivity period will begin upon Eton's commercialization of the product.

Cysteine is indicated for use as an additive to amino acid solutions to meet the nutritional requirements of newborn infants. Prior to 2019, cysteine was sold in the United States as a "grandfathered" or "unapproved" product.

Eton is currently engaged with Exela in paragraph IV litigation regarding the validity of Exela's cysteine patents. The trial was held in March 2022 and the company expects a decision from the judge in the third quarter of 2022.

Based on IQVIA data, the current market for cysteine injection is more than $50 million annually.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ETON

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular