Eton Announces FDA Approval Of Seizure Medication Zonisade

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) on Monday said that the Food and Drug Administration approved ZONISADE, the oral liquid formulation of zonisamide, used as a capsule to treat partial seizures in patients with epilepsy.

As per the multi-product neurology oral solution partnership signed with Azurity Pharmaceuticals in February 2021, Eton is entitled to receive an additional $5 million upon the launch of ZONISADE, royalty on net sales, and up to $15 million on reaching certain sales milestones of all three products in the partnership.

Commercialization of ZONISADE will be done by Azurity, Eton said.

"ZONISADE is the first and only FDA-approved oral liquid formulation of zonisamide, and it offers healthcare providers an important new treatment option for their patients with epilepsy," said Richard Blackburn, CEO of Azurity Pharmaceuticals.

ETON is up more than 17% in pre-market. The stock closed at $2.79, up 3.72% on Friday.

