Eton And Azurity Get FDA Approval For Eprontia Oral Solution To Treat Seizure, Migraine

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (ETON) and Azurity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Monday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Eprontia oral solution.

Eprontia, liquid formulation of topiramate, has ben approved for the treatment of partial-onset or primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in patients 2 years of age and older; an adjunctive therapy for treatment of partial-onset seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures or seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in patients 2 years of age and older; and, as a preventive treatment of migraine in patients 12 years of age and older.

Azurity, which is responsible for commercializing the product, expects to make the product available before the year end.

Following the launch of Eprontia, Eton will receive $5 million as milestone payment, a royalty on net sales, and potential commercial targets.

