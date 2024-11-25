News & Insights

Eton Acquires U.S. Rights To Amglidia For Neonatal Diabetes Treatment, Plans NDA Submission In 2026

November 25, 2024 — 07:25 am EST

(RTTNews) - Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON) a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, on Monday, announced the acquisition of the U.S. rights to Amglidia from AMMTeK, a French biotechnology company.

Amglidia is being developed for the treatment of neonatal diabetes mellitus. Eton anticipates filing a New Drug Application for the product in 2026.

The European Medicines Agency approved Amglidia for the treatment of neonatal diabetes mellitus in 2018, and the drug is commercially available in Europe.

This acquisition aligns with Eton's expertise in developing liquid and precision dose formulations for pediatric patients and addresses the significant unmet need in the U.S. where there are currently no FDA-approved oral treatments for neonatal diabetes.

