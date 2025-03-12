$ETNB stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ETNB stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,155,857 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ETNB:
$ETNB Insider Trading Activity
$ETNB insiders have traded $ETNB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 5,714,285 shares for an estimated $49,999,993
- QUOC LE-NGUYEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,918 shares for an estimated $298,144.
- CHARLES MCWHERTER has made 3 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,850 and 0 sales.
- ROHAN PALEKAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $122,950 and 0 sales.
$ETNB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $ETNB stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 4,100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,062,000
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP added 3,711,737 shares (+134.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,025,783
- BVF INC/IL removed 2,477,746 shares (-36.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,375,973
- SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,211,052 shares (+27.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,290,426
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,173,125 shares (+85.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,993,837
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,355,838 shares (+8.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,602,653
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 1,019,449 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,972,091
