$ETNB stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ETNB stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $8,155,857 of trading volume.

$ETNB Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ETNB:

$ETNB insiders have traded $ETNB stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ETNB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA purchased 5,714,285 shares for an estimated $49,999,993

QUOC LE-NGUYEN (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,918 shares for an estimated $298,144 .

. CHARLES MCWHERTER has made 3 purchases buying 25,000 shares for an estimated $179,850 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROHAN PALEKAR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 15,000 shares for an estimated $122,950 and 0 sales.

$ETNB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of $ETNB stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

