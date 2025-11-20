ETN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $334.95, changing hands as low as $330.19 per share. Eaton Corp plc shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ETN's low point in its 52 week range is $233.985 per share, with $399.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $328.44. The ETN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

