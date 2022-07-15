Commodities

Etihad to operate Heathrow flights at full capacity in July

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways on Friday said it would operate all five return daily flights to London Heathrow at full capacity until at least the end of July after the Britain's busiest airport asked airlines to cut capacity to ease congestion.

"Our priority over the coming months is to maintain the resilience of our operation and to protect the travel plans of our customers flying to and from (Heathrow)," the airline said in an emailed statement.

