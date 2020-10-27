Commodities

Etihad starts marketing dollar transition sukuk at around mid-2% - document

Contributor
Yousef Saba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Etihad Airways, wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Tuesday began marketing U.S. dollar-denominated "transition" sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed.

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways, wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi government, on Tuesday began marketing U.S. dollar-denominated "transition" sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document showed.

The airline gave initial price guidance in the mid-2% area for the sukuk, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal, which is expected to close on Wednesday.

So-called transition bonds are used by companies to gradually switch to more environmentally sustainable operations.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular