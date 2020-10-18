Etihad lays off more flight staff, reassigns others - email

DUBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is removing four staff roles on its flights - including some on the catering side as well as butlers and nannies - with some affected employees losing their jobs while others are being reassigned, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The state-owned airline is laying off its chefs and food and beverage managers who work in first and business class, while butlers and nannies will be reassigned as flight attendants, the email said.

The Oct. 18 internal email, which said the changes were due to the coronavirus pandemic, did not say how many staff would be affected.

An Etihad spokeswoman had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Etihad has laid off hundreds of employees and asked staff to take unpaid leave due to the pandemic, sources have said.

The airline reported in August a $758 million core operating loss for the first half of the year.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi Writing by Alexander Cornwell Editing by Frances Kerry)

