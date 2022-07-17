Etihad firms up order for seven Airbus freighters -sources

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 17 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad has firmed up an order for seven Airbus AIR.PA A350 freighters, confirming an informal letter of intent signed early this year, industry sources said on Sunday.

The order, which was included in Airbus' most recent monthly bulletin as an undisclosed customer, comes ahead of this week's Farnborough Airshow but the announcement timing remains unclear.

Airbus declined comment and Etihad did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

