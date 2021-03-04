Etihad Airways posts $1.7 bln loss in 2020 as pandemic hurts

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways on Thursday posted a core operating loss of $1.7 billion in 2020, more than doubling from a year earlier, citing lower demand and reduced service due to the pandemic.

In 2019 it posted a core operating loss of $800 million, it said in a statement.

Passenger revenue fell 74% to $1.2 billion from $4.8 billion in 2019.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by Jason Neely)

