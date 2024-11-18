News & Insights

ETHR, ETHH: 2 Ethereum ETFs to Gain Exposure to Crypto

November 18, 2024

Investors seeking exposure to the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies can do so by investing in crypto Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These ETFs are a safer way to gain from the post-election crypto frenzy. The cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH-USD) has gained over 28% since the U.S. presidential elections held on November 4, giving investors a good chance to amplify their returns. The Ether ETF Trust Units CAD Unhedged (TSE:ETHR) and Purpose Ether ETF Trust Units -hedged- (TSE:ETHH) are two such Ethereum-based ETFs that can be considered for investing.  Let’s look at the two ETFs in detail.

Ether ETF Trust Units CAD unhedged (TSE:ETHR)

The Ether ETF Trust Units CAD unhedged provides unhedged exposure to the daily price movement of Ether in Canadian dollars. ETHR touts itself to be the world’s first Ether ETF, founded in April 2021. The ETF carries an expense ratio of 0.75%.

As of date, ETHR has assets under management (AUM) of C$87.31 million. Year-to-date, ETHR ETF has returned an impressive 37.7% to investors.

Purpose Ether ETF Trust Units -hedged- (TSE:ETHH)

The Purpose Ether ETF claims to be the world’s first physically settled Ether ETF, like holding actual Ethereum in your portfolio. ETHH provides long-only exposure to the price of physically settled Ethereum. Consequently, the ETHH ETF has a hefty expense ratio of 1%.

As of date, ETHH has AUM of C$134.60 million. Year-to-date, ETHH ETF has returned 29.3% to investors.

Ending Thoughts

Investing in Ethereum-based ETFs provides the benefits of direct access to the cryptocurrency along with tradeabilty and liquidity. Investors can consider the ETHR and ETHH ETFs to gain exposure to the rapidly evolving crypto world after thorough research.

