Ethos Technologies (LIFE) Price Target Increased by 22.30% to 26.37

The average one-year price target for Ethos Technologies (NasdaqGS:LIFE) has been revised to $26.37 / share. This is an increase of 22.30% from the prior estimate of $21.57 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.91% from the latest reported closing price of $24.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ethos Technologies. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 866.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LIFE is 0.05%, an increase of 1,223.43%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alphabet holds 3,770K shares representing 12.24% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 1,316K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 486K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 464K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Federated Hermes holds 384K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.