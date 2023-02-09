Ethos says Credit Suisse boutique deal raises major governance concerns

ZURICH, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ethos Foundation criticised Credit Suisse for its $175 million acquisition of an advisory boutique from former board member Michael Klein, saying it raised "governance concerns" and that little information had been revealed about the deal.

"Ethos is surprised by this amount which seems very high given the little information we have today on this company founded and managed by Mr. Klein, member of the board of directors of Credit Suisse until October 2022 and designated CEO of the buyer (CSFB)," Ethos Chief Executive Vincent Kaufmann told Reuters on Thursday.

"This transaction raises major governance concerns," said the head of Ethos, which represents Swiss pension funds that own shares in Credit Suisse, adding that he expected "full transparency regarding the price and conditions of this transaction".

(Reporting by Noele Ilien and Oliver Hirt; writing by John O'Donnell; editing by Jane Merriman)

