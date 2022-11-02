Ethiopia's U.S. dollar bond rise as hostilities cease

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's $1 billion dollar bond due 2024 rose 2.75 cents in price to 53 cents on the dollar after the parties in conflict in the northern region of Tigray agreed to cease hostilities.

With its dollar bond yielding over 45%, Ethiopia remains locked out of international capital markets.

The conflict was seen as a major impediment for talks with the International Monetary Fund for financing aid. Ethopia's state finance minister Eyob Tekalign Tolina told Reuters last month that the country is seeking "exceptional access" to IMF funding of more than 100% of its allowance.

Africa's second-most populous country also requested a debt restructuring under the Group of 20's Common Framework process in early 2021.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

((rodrigo.campos@reuters.com; @RodrigoCampos;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.