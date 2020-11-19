World Markets

Ethiopia's Tigray rebels fire rockets into Bahir Dar city, regional govt says

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED NURELDIN ABDALLAH

A rocket attack by Ethiopia's Tigray rebel forces on the city of Bahir Dar in the Amhara region caused no damage, the regional government said on Friday.

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A rocket attack by Ethiopia's Tigray rebel forces on the city of Bahir Dar in the Amhara region caused no damage, the regional government said on Friday.

"The illegal TPLF group have launched a rocket attack around 1:40 a.m. in Bahir Dar," the government's communications office said on its Facebook page. "The rockets have caused no damage on Bahir Dar."

(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why now is the case for international markets

    Franklin Templeton Head of Global Index Portfolio Management Dina Ting joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why now is the case for international markets and how recent market events have created new opportunities.

    2 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular