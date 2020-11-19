Ethiopia's Tigray rebels fire rockets into Bahir Dar city, regional govt says

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - A rocket attack by Ethiopia's Tigray rebel forces on the city of Bahir Dar in the Amhara region caused no damage, the regional government said on Friday.

"The illegal TPLF group have launched a rocket attack around 1:40 a.m. in Bahir Dar," the government's communications office said on its Facebook page. "The rockets have caused no damage on Bahir Dar."

(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.