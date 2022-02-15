Ethiopia's parliament lifts state of emergency early

Adds details on vote

ADDIS ABABA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency declared in November when rebellious Tigrayan forces had threatened to march on the capital.

Parliament's decision came after the cabinet last month proposed cutting short the state of emergency in light of improving security conditions in the country.

After swift advances in November, most of the rebellious forces have since retreated back to their region, Tigray, and there are signs of a tentative thaw in relations between the warring sides.

Tuesday's vote was not a rubber stamp approval. Of the 312 lawmakers who attended the session, 63 opposed lifting the state of emergency, while 21 abstained from the vote.

It was not immediately clear whether the state of emergency would be lifted on Tuesday directly following parliament's vote.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Writing by Maggie Fick Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Frank Jack Daniel)

((maggie.fick@thomsonreuters.com; +254 798 985 128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.