Ethiopia's inflation rate jumps in April

NAIROBI, May 6 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's inflation <ETCPIY=ECI> accelerated to 36.6% year-on-year in April from 34.7% a month earlier due to food and non-food price rises, the statistics office said.

Month-on-month, inflation was 2.2%, the Central Statistics Agency said in a statement late on Thursday.

"In the month of April 2022 high rates of trading was observed between consumers and retailers due to the celebration of two big religious events which slightly increased the prices of food and non-food items," it said.

