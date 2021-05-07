Ethiopia's Ethio Telecom to launch mobile money service

May 7 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's state-run telecommunications agency Ethio Telecom will launch a mobile money service next week, the company said in a statement released late on Thursday.

With Ethiopia in the midst of liberalising its telecoms sector, Ethio's telebirr will provide services such as cash transfers and payments through customers' mobile phones.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa Newsroom Writing by Ayenat Mersie Editing by David Goodman)

((ayenat.mersie@thomsonreuters.com;))

