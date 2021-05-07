Ethiopia's Ethio Telecom to launch mobile money service

World Markets

Addis Ababa Newsroom Reuters
Ethiopia's state-run telecommunications agency Ethio Telecom will launch a mobile money service next week, the company said in a statement released late on Thursday.

With Ethiopia in the midst of liberalising its telecoms sector, Ethio's telebirr will provide services such as cash transfers and payments through customers' mobile phones.

