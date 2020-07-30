Ethiopia's Ethio Telecom says revenues jumped 31%

ADDIS ABABA, July 30 (Reuters) - State monopoly Ethio Telecom, expected to be partly sold off as Ethiopia liberalises its economy, saw a 31.4% rise in revenues in the 12 months to end-June, versus a year earlier, the firm's chief executive Frehiwot Tamiru said on Thursday.

Ethiopia has said it plans to sell 40 percent of shares in Ethio Telecom, with the government retaining a majority stake.

Speaking at a news conference, Frehiwot attributed the jump in revenues to 47.7 billion birr ($1.37 billion) for the financial year ended June to an expansion of the network and more customers.

The liberalisation of the telecoms sector, which serves a population of 110 million, is part of wider economic reforms launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and would open up one of Africa's last remaining state-controlled telecoms markets.

Last month, Ethiopia received twelve bids from telecom firms for two telecom licences it plans to award to multinational mobile operators.

The firms include France's Orange , MTN Group of South Africa, UAE's Etisalat , and a consortium made up of Vodafone , Vodacom and others. ($1 = 34.8696 birr)

