Ethiopia's electoral board sets tentative August date for elections - statement

ADDIS ABABA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's electoral board said on Wednesday it expects to hold elections in August 16 of 2020 in what would be the country's first vote under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who took office in April 2018 and launched political and economic reforms.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by Omar Mohammed; Editing by Katharine Houreld)

