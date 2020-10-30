Ethiopia's election board proposes holding postponed vote in May or June

ADDIS ABABA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's election board has proposed holding a postponed election in May or June 2021, the state-affiliated broadcaster FANA reported on Friday.

The government postponed a parliamentary election scheduled for August due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The election board did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw Writing by Giulia Paravicini Editing by Maggie Fick)

