World Markets

Ethiopia's economy grew 6.1% in the 2019/20 fiscal year - prime minister

Contributor
Dawit Endeshaw Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI

Ethiopia's economy grew 6.1% in the 2019/20 (July 8-July 7) fiscal year, its Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Monday.

NAIROBI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's economy grew 6.1% in the 2019/20 (July 8-July 7) fiscal year, its Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Monday.

In June, the Finance Ministry had said the economy had been projected to grow 9% for the period.

"For eight months we registered a healthy economic growth but after that, then coronavirus came and for the remaining four months we faced challenges," Abiy told lawmakers.

(Reporting by Dawit Endeshaw; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Alison Williams)

((george.obulutsa@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +254 20 499 1234; Reuters Messaging: george.obulutsa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular