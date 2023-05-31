Ethiopian stock exchange aims for $750 million on road show

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Ethiopian officials aim to raise some $750 million during a road show to launch the country's stock exchange, the head of its newly launched sovereign wealth fund Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) said on Wednesday.

The launch of the Ethiopian Securities Exchange is part of a broad plan by the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to establish local capital markets and privatise the economy. When it was approved by the cabinet in 2020, Ahmed said it would help reduce Ethiopia's dependency on foreign finance.

Formed in 2022 to manage government investments, EIH will own a quarter of the exchange and contribute $250 million. The road show aims to raise $750 million from private investors, which would own 75%, Abdurahman Eid Tahir, EIH chief executive officer, told Reuters.

Tahir said he expected four to five state-owned enterprises to list on the exchange in the near-term, with state-owned Ethio Telecom among those to sell a portion of its shares.

Tahir said the team visited Paris and Nairobi as part of the roadshow earlier this month, and would soon travel to Dubai. Conversations in London, including with the London Stock Exchange Group LSEG.L, have happened virtually thus far, Tahir said.

Ultimately, the plan is to list the exchange via an IPO, he added.

"We want to make it functional first, with the first listing around March next year," Tahir said.

Ahmed has worked to unravel state control of the economy since taking office in 2018, but reforms were delayed by a two-year-long civil war that began in 2020. Tahir said a "big part" of the exchange would be trading government treasuries.

(Reporting By Libby George, editing by Karin Strohecker and Jon Boyle)

((Libby.George@thomsonreuters.com; +44 07527 061331; Reuters Messaging: libby.george@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.