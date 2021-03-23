Ethiopian PM confirms Eritrean troops entered Tigray during recent conflict

ADDIS ABABA March 23 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed confirmed for the first time on Tuesday that troops from neighbouring Eritrea entered the northern Tigray region during the five-month old conflict.

Abiy said that Eritrean troops had entered along the border because they were concerned they would be attacked by Tigrayan forces, adding that the Eritreans had promised to leave when Ethiopia's military was able to control the border.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom; Editing by Jon Boyle)

